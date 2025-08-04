South Africa: Lusikisiki Mass Murder Trial Resumes in Court - South African News Briefs - August 4, 2025

Lusikisiki Mass Murder Trial Resumes in Court

The trial of six men accused in the Ngobozana massacre resumes at the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News.The case was adjourned after the first witness, the brother of slain African National Congress politician Mncedisi Gijana, gave emotional testimony. He described how three armed men in balaclavas came to their home looking for Gijana, who was later found shot multiple times. The attackers allegedly fled in his wife's car. The state has now added Gijana's case to the trial after linking the firearms used in both killings. The state is expected to call another witness to the stand.

Gauteng Confident Joburg Will Deliver on G20 Summit

The Gauteng government has expressed confidence that Johannesburg will successfully host the G20 leaders summit in November, despite ongoing concerns about the city's readiness, reports EWN. The comments come after the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg again raised concerns about the city not being ready for the global event, which takes place in less than three months. Premier Panyaza Lesufi released a state of readiness report for the City of Johannesburg and other municipalities that will also be hosting some G20 side events . He said that restored street lighting along key routes and ongoing maintenance work, including grass cutting. Lesufi said that these upgrades are not just for the G20, but for the long-term benefit of Gauteng residents.

Manhunt Launched After Armed Robbery at Mpumalanga Church

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for two armed men who robbed church congregants during a service in Calcutta, reports SABC News. The suspects, wearing balaclavas, took wallets, handbags, cell phones, car keys, and church money before fleeing in a congregant's car. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Marite, Bushbuckridge, with some handbags and car keys inside, but no cash or phones. Police confirmed that no one was injured and have urged the public to report any information via the Crime Stop number or the My SAPS App.

