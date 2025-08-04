Zimbabwe: Train Driver in Heroic Water Bottle Throwing Stunt That Saved Woman From Being Run Over By Locomotive

JUST a few metres away from running over an inattentive woman walking on rail tracks, an engineman threw a water bottle that startled her, prompting her to flee with her life.

In a statement at the weekend, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) confirmed the dramatic incident in which 23-year-old Lisa Shumba of Mutare, Manicaland province, cheated death by a whisker.

"A 23-year-old woman walking on the tracks putting on earphones escaped death by a whisker after a quick-thinking engineman threw a water bottle at her to alert her of an approaching train in Mutare yesterday (Saturday)," said NRZ.

"Lisa Shumba, startled by the water bottle which fell in front of her, turned and saw the train.

"The locomotive hit her as she jumped off its direct path. She suffered bruises on her knees. She was treated and discharged from hospital.

"The heroic act by the engineman saved her life since the earphones had prevented her from hearing locomotive's warning horn.

"We salute the engineman and appeal to members of the public to avoid walking on the railway lines, especially when putting on earphones," further reads the statement.