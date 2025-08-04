Nigeria: Presidency - Northerners Should Wait Until 2031 - Niger Delta Stakeholder

4 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A prominent Niger Delta stakeholder, Dr. Ken Robinson, has called on northern politicians and interest groups eyeing the presidency in 2027 to shelve their ambitions and support the continuation of power in the South until 2031.

Dr. Robinson, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Convener of Concerned Citizens of Rivers, made the appeal in a statement issued on Sunday. He described the reported push for a northern presidency in 2027 as "unfortunate, unpatriotic, and reckless."

According to him, the North's bid to return to power just one term after holding the presidency from 2015 to 2023 contradicts the principles of fairness, equity, and justice--principles he said are fundamental to Nigeria's peace and progress.

"Every Nigerian has the right to aspire to the presidency, but such aspirations must be guided by a sense of fairness, equity, and justice," Dr. Robinson said.

"It is inconceivable that the North would even contemplate regaining the presidency in 2027, considering the existing zoning understanding--though informal--that has shaped Nigeria's political landscape."

He called on northern elites to steer their colleagues toward a more balanced and inclusive vision for the country, emphasizing that the presidency is not an exclusive preserve of any region.

"The presidency is not a birthright," he said. "Our political leaders must rise above personal and regional ambitions and act in the overall interest of national unity."

Dr. Robinson stressed that rotational leadership remains a critical factor for maintaining national cohesion in Nigeria's multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

"This practice of power rotation has been an important stabilizing factor in our politics. Disregarding it at this time could pose serious risks to the country's political and economic stability," he warned.

