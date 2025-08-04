Uganda: Silence Is No Longer an Option - African Journalists Recommit to Reporting SRHR Injustices

In a bold declaration at the first-ever Annual Media Convention of the African Center for Women in Journalism (ACWJ), journalists from across the continent pledged to end the pervasive silence surrounding sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) issues in African media.

Hosted in Kampala and streamed continent-wide, the two-day convention marked a defining moment in the fight for reproductive justice and equitable healthcare.

Under the leadership of ACWJ Executive Director Vivian Serwanjja, the gathering united female journalists, editors, researchers, and advocates in a shared mission to challenge systemic injustice through fearless storytelling.

"This was not only a commitment meant to build a network of exceptional women," Serwanjja said in her opening remarks, "but also a testament to the power of storytelling."

Through micro-grants, tailored skill trainings, and research backing, ACWJ aims to equip journalists--especially women--to center underreported voices, challenge harmful norms, and drive inclusive public debate.

The convention unpacked how African newsrooms have often perpetuated stigma, failed to hold systems accountable, or ignored critical SRHR topics altogether. Participants explored the importance of framing SRHR as a matter of human rights, dignity, and equity.

"Reproductive justice is not a women's issue--it's a human issue," said Catherine Gicheru, Director of the Africa Women in Journalism Project. "It's about who controls their body, who can access care, and whose stories are deemed worthy."

Sessions tackled a broad range of SRHR themes, from maternal health and abortion access to menstrual dignity, disability inclusion, and criminalization of vulnerable women.

Speakers urged journalists to pair emotional resonance with data-backed reporting.

One such data point came from Nimrod Muhumuza, Head of Research at Afya na Haki, who revealed that Uganda spends over UGX 49 billion annually on post-abortion care--most of it linked to unsafe procedures.

"That's not just a health crisis. It's an economic one--and one we can't afford to ignore," he said.

Participants shared painful real-life accounts of injustice: schoolgirls expelled for pregnancy, rural women imprisoned after delivering in secret, athletes delaying motherhood to meet rigid standards of success.

Incarcerated women told of pregnancies they didn't know about, partners who abandoned them, and a system that punished instead of supporting.

But rather than focusing only on suffering, the convention centered on solutions-driven journalism.

Solomon Serwanjja, executive director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism, emphasised the power of narrative to shift policy.

"A well-told story can influence legislation, budgets, and even culture," he said. "And that's what we need now more than ever."

Barriers inside newsrooms were also brought to light--underfunding, gendered story assignments, editorial indifference, and political red tape. Still, the message was clear: journalism can--and must--be a vehicle for change.

ACWJ unveiled plans to expand safe spaces for SRHR reporting through mentorship, editorial support, and a new cross-border strategy that includes AI-powered storytelling for youth engagement.

A key takeaway was the need for inclusive coalitions--welcoming men, religious figures, and cultural leaders not as adversaries but as allies in transforming norms.

By the close of the convention, attendees had built coalitions, refined pitch ideas, and drafted action plans for multimedia projects.

The event was not merely symbolic--it sparked what many saw as the beginning of a continent-wide media movement.

As participants departed for newsrooms across Africa, their message was unequivocal: silence is no longer an option. The stories must be told, and the time to tell them is now.