Mauritius: Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare Redefines Its Actions

"The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare is redefining its actions with the creation of Family Support Services, which are one-stop shops spread across eight regions and accessible to all citizens. From now on, childhood, equality and family support will be combined in a unified approach which is more people-oriented and efficient, bearing testimony to a systemic structural overhaul."

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, made this announcement this afternoon in Port Louis during a press conference aimed at presenting the Ministry's Action Plan 2025-2029 - 'A New Horizon for Children, Gender Equality and Families'.

At the outset Minister Navarre-Marie highlighted that prior to the elaboration of this Action Plan which has been presented and approved by Cabinet last week, Officers of her Ministry met several citizens around the island to understand their needs and expectations. According to her, the Action Plan will lay emphasis on: Child protection and sustained support; Gender equality and empowerment; Combating gender-based violence; Resilience and family well-being; Psychosocial and legal support; Community engagement and social inclusion; and Evidence-based policy and institutional strengthening.

Mrs Navarre-Marie pointed out that Government's vision is to put human dignity, social justice and gender equality at the heart of its actions. The Action Plan 2025-2029 is ambitious and pragmatic, based on the systemic overhaul of services provided and focused on supporting families and will be provided with the necessary tools to address challenges such as the causes and effects of violence, she added.

Furthermore, the Minister dwelt on several actions to be undertaken which include, among others: awareness campaigns on positive parenting; non-violent discipline and healthy relationships; the strengthening of community health and wellness activities in partnership with other organisations; the strengthening of Gender Focal Points in each sector; the launching of the 'Men as Allies' campaign to redefine positive masculinity; as well as the revision of the standards governing Residential Care Institutions and Child Day Care Centres, so as to bring them at par with international standards.