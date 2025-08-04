Mauritius: PM Pledges Economic Transformation for Mauritius At Mcci's 175th Anniversary

Government is determined to bring about a manufacturing renaissance that will revitalise the industrial base and transform Mauritius into a resilient, diversified, and export-driven economy. This transformation will hinge on innovation, competitiveness, and adaptability, enabling the nation to withstand global economic uncertainties and secure sustainable wealth.

This was the crux of the message of the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, yesterday evening at a gala dinner hosted by the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) at the Intercontinental Resort in Balaclava, to mark its 175th anniversary.

The event was attended by several Ministers and Junior Ministers; Members of the National Assembly; the President of the MCCI, Mr Charles Harel; the Secretary-General of the MCCI, Dr Drishtysingh Ramdenee; members of the Diplomatic Corps; and other personalities.

In his keynote address the Prime Minister commended the MCCI for its historic role as a vital bridge between the public and private sectors. He noted that the Chamber's increasingly diverse membership reflects its strong commitment to inclusive economic development. He also praised initiatives such as the "Made in Mauritius" label, describing it as a powerful symbol of local expertise that adds value to products and fosters national pride both locally and internationally.

Speaking about the manufacturing sector, Dr Ramgoolam underscored its role as a key pillar of the economy, contributing 30% to gross value added, employing 89,000 people, and accounting for 80% of domestic exports. However, he expressed concern over a 66% decline in direct investment in the sector. To address this, he highlighted bold measures announced in the 2025-2026 Budget alongside an upcoming industrial strategy plan, aimed at boosting production, promoting import substitution, expanding export markets, and restoring economic momentum.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reassuring economic operators on trade matters, Dr Ramgoolam reaffirmed that Government is actively engaging with the United States to mitigate the impact of new tariffs on Mauritian exports. He reassured that tariff rates have been reduced following diplomatic efforts, with ongoing discussions to establish a more favourable and long-term trade partnership.

The Prime Minister further called on the public and private sectors to join hands in driving economic transformation, stressing that only through strong collaboration can Mauritius fully harness trade opportunities and reinforce its economic resilience.

For his part Mr Harel reflected on the MCCI's significant contributions to the country's economic progress, including efforts to improve export quality, promote industrial diversification, and support human capital development. He highlighted the Chamber's active involvement in international trade diplomacy and its initiatives to help local businesses embrace digital tools and expand into new markets.

Mr Harel further underscored the Chamber's unwavering commitment to supporting Government's economic vision centred on growth, innovation, and competitiveness.