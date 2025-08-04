Congo-Kinshasa: Ngoma Seeks Quick Fix After Shaky Start for Two-Time Champions DR Congo

DR Congo head coach Otis Ngoma cited poor preparation and limited match fitness as key reasons behind his side's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Kenya in their opening match of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024.

The Leopards, two-time champions of CHAN, began their Group A campaign on the back foot, falling to the Harambee Stars on Sunday in a match where possession and effort weren't enough to avoid defeat.

Despite a spirited second-half display, the Congolese side failed to convert their chances and now face a crucial second group game against Zambia.

Poor build-up proves costly for Ngoma's side

DR Congo's struggles, according to coach Ngoma, stem from a combination of rustiness and an inadequate pre-tournament camp.

With the domestic league season ending prematurely and players inactive in the lead-up to CHAN, Ngoma's men entered the tournament undercooked.

"We have players who are lacking in competition. Today we lost a lot of balls, missed goal opportunities--perhaps due to fatigue, inattention, lack of concentration, but also other details," Ngoma said at the post-mmatch press conference.

The Congolese side had only two and a half weeks of preparation, a period Ngoma admitted was insufficient to build team chemistry and cohesion.

"The pre-competition training camp wasn't what it should have been. The early end of our championship meant the players hadn't played enough. This is what hurt us tonight," he said.

Missed opportunities in a balanced contest

Despite the defeat, the match against Kenya was not entirely one-sided. The Leopards enjoyed large spells of possession, particularly in the second half, and created several openings that could have changed the outcome.

However, the Kenyan defence proved resolute, snuffing out Congolese attacks with composure and tactical discipline. The lack of clear automatisms and cutting edge in the final third was evident--another reflection of the Leopards' disrupted preparation.

"We weren't incisive enough. There was good ball circulation, but the execution in the attacking third lacked bite," said a member of the Congolese technical team.

The defeat continues a worrying trend for Ngoma, who is still searching for his first win in the final phase of a CHAN tournament as head coach. It also places DR Congo in a precarious position ahead of a crucial second game.

Eyes on Zambia clash: "Nothing is lost"

Despite the loss, Ngoma struck a hopeful tone as he looked ahead to the remainder of the group stage.

With three matches to play, the Congolese tactician remains confident his team can turn things around.

"We'll get back into shape as the matches go by. We only need six points to qualify, and there are still three matches to go," he said. "I'm confident the players will bounce back quickly."

DR Congo's next assignment is a high-stakes encounter with Zambia on Thursday, 7 August 2025. A win is now seen as non-negotiable if the Leopards are to remain in contention for a place in the knockout stages.

"Another defeat would put us on the brink of elimination," Ngoma admitted. "We need to restore confidence in the group and go for that first victory."

Pressure mounts as DRC seeks revival

The early loss has intensified pressure on the Congolese squad, who now carry the burden of both expectations and legacy. As two-time champions, DR Congo arrived in Kenya with aspirations of a strong run, but those hopes now hang in the balance.

The mood in the camp remains focused but cautious, with the technical staff set to address key tactical adjustments and mental readiness during training in the coming days. The emphasis will be on sharper transitions, better finishing, and tighter organisation in defence.

Zambia, who boast a physical and experienced squad, will offer no easy path. The Chipolopolo themselves are chasing progression and will smell blood when they face a wounded DRC side.

For Otis Ngoma and his men, the message is clear: the margin for error has disappeared. Only victory will do.