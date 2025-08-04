South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal NCOP Delegation to Meet With SAPS Provincial Commissioner

press release

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) delegation to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), led by its Whip, Mr Mzamo Billy, will hold a high-level engagement with the KZN Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A senior provincial management team of the South African Police Service (SAPS) will also participate in the engagement, which is scheduled for Monday, 4 August 2025.

This forms part of a broader stakeholder engagement programme aimed at strengthening cooperative governance and bringing provincial issues to the attention of Parliament. The engagement also seeks to build a stronger link between legislative oversight and operational policing realities in the province.

The engagement will focus on identifying key areas of cooperation between Parliament and the SAPS in the province. These include legislative interventions required to enhance policing and public safety; crime trends and the SAPS' response in the province; community and police relations and accountability; as well as oversight mechanisms and how they can support, rather than hinder, effective law enforcement.

"The NCOP has a constitutional duty to listen and to act to ensure that national legislation and resources respond directly to the needs of provinces," Mr Billy said. "SAPS is a critical partner in that process, especially in a province like KZN that faces serious crime and safety challenges."