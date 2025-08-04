Namibia: Ngurare Waits Two Hours in Line At State Clinic, Praises Staff

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare says he waited two hours at a state clinic in Windhoek, praising the staff for their professionalism.

In a post shared on social media, he says he visited Robert Mugabe Clinic on Friday and spent about two hours waiting to be attended to.

"I declined any special consideration and therefore sat in the queue with other patients," he says, adding that he paid only N$4, with the remainder being covered by the government's medical aid scheme.

"The team that saw me were courteous and professional. I got my medication at the pharmacy on site," he says.

Ngurare says one type of medication was out of stock, adding it was expected to be ordered on the same day he visited.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah recently issued a directive to all senior state employees on the Public Service Medical Aid Scheme to make use of public healthcare facilities from April.

"Her excellency the president has directed and we are following," Ngurare says in his tweet.