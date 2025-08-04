Namibia: Warriors Raise Close to N$1 Million At World Cup Campaign Dinner

A total of N$978 300.3 was pledged in support of the Brave Warriors' 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign at a fundraising gala dinner held in Windhoek on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah called for national unity and collective support for the Brave Warriors' World Cup qualifying campaign.

"It demonstrates a proactive and strategic approach to ensure that our national team receives the necessary support to achieve our collective dream of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup," she said.

"We appreciate and value your unwavering support, your commitment, and your belief in the potential of our football team. Your contributions are not merely financial; they are an investment in the spirit of our nation, in the aspirations of our youth, and in the pride that comes with global representation."

President Nandi-Ndaitwah also emphasised the transformative power of sport in national development and cohesion. She stressed that it is not only about competition, it is also a vehicle for empowerment, national pride and global image-building.

"As your president, I believe that sport, as much as it is a priority, is also an enabler," she said. "If our people take sport seriously, they will perform better in other sectors of the economy. We recognise the transformative power of sport, not just for physical well-being, but for national cohesion, youth empowerment, economic benefit and projecting Namibia's image on the global stage," she added.

The president reaffirmed the government's commitment to building basic sport infrastructure in every constituency by 2030, adding that all 14 regions have already identified sites for these facilities.

In a candid moment, she lamented the current situation in which the national team plays its home matches abroad.

"I regret, as a national leader, that for the past five years, Namibians have been starved of the opportunity to watch their beloved national team playing on home soil. It's not a good statement but it's a reality," she said.

"It is expensive to host games outside Namibia. That must stop. The government will take the lead, but the nation must come together to ensure this is the last time the Brave Warriors host games abroad. We must make resources available for stadium infrastructure," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Looking ahead, she said Namibia is committed to constructing five CAF category three stadiums in the //Kharas, Erongo, Oshana, Kavango West and Khomas regions, as well as category two stadiums in all 14 regions.

"We must develop sport, fellow Namibians. And with goodwill, it is possible," she said. "We do things the way we know best together. Tonight, we are here for one purpose: to support the Brave Warriors to qualify for the World Cup,"she added.

Among the top pledgers were Namibia Breweries, which contributed N$100 000 and JSB Sports Betting, which pledged N$125 000.

First National Bank (FNB) took the lead as the main sponsor, pledging N$500 000 towards the campaign.

"We've invested over N$26 million in sport over the past three years," says FNB Retail Banking chief executive Nangula Kauluma. "Backing the Brave Warriors is a shared national duty."

Namibia Football Association president Robert Shimoshili reminded guests that the campaign goes beyond football.

"This is about nation-building, youth inspiration and proving that Namibia can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world's best," he said, urging both the government and private sector to form strategic partnerships.

Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin says the support shown at the event reflects a united nation rallying behind a shared dream.

"I'm just happy and grateful. It's really one team, one dream, one nation - and that was shown by everybody here," he said after the event. "I want to thank the Namibian nation for the love and belief they have in this team. These boys now know that their country is behind them. That's a huge motivation. We start work on Monday, and we're going to work and do everything possible to make this dream a reality," he added.

Tim Ekandjo, head of the World Cup qualifying campaign initiative, closed the evening by thanking the president and all stakeholders.

"Some companies paid N$100 000, some N$200 000, and some up to N$500 000 for a table," he noted.

Ekandjo praised the corporate sector's generous support and, in a symbolic gesture, invited Nandi-Ndaitwah on stage to receive a sentimental gift: a Brave Warriors shirt bearing the number one and the president's name on the back on behalf of the players and the campaign committee.