Namibia: Raw Sewage Crisis At Ai-Ais Resort Confirmed By Ministry

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has responded to a recent outcry about mishandling of sewage at the Ai-Ais Resort.

A statement confirms allegations that sewage was directed into a riverbed to remedy a blockage at the campsite.

"We confirm that Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has reported a serious drainage blockage at the campsite, which resulted in wastewater affecting ablution facilities and field kitchens. As an emergency response, the wastewater was temporarily redirected to a nearby dry riverbed," the ministry said.

This follows a report by Spotlighting Namibia which called out this measure as totally unacceptable.

"The raw sewage not only poses a health hazard to staff and visitors, but is also an environmental hazard. Strict regulations apply for the treatment of sewage and grey water - but seemingly not to NWR. What is totally unacceptable is clearly acceptable to NWR," they argue.

The environment ministry highlights that the NWR has undertaken corrective measures to re-route all sewage into the main sewage dam via the treatment dam. They further recommend that all drains be cleared immediately, that agreements are put in place to ensure regular maintenance of drains and pipes, and that the infrastructure in question is assessed fully to prevent a similar incident from occurring again.

Additionally, they suggest that the NWR invest in training for maintenance staff and ensure that critical infrastructure such as the sewage system is managed by qualified staff.

"The ministry will continue to closely monitor the implementation of these corrective and preventative measures by NWR. We remain committed to ensuring that all tourism facilities operating within Namibia's protected areas comply with the highest environmental and safety standards," they say.

This is not the first time Spotlighting has criticised the management of waste at NWR-managed resorts. The online publication highlighted several instances earlier this year including that of solid waste being dumped in an open landfill area at Halali.

According to a post on Friday, this situation is still ongoing, with Spotlighting Namibia claiming to have found the dumpsite in a state that poses significant danger to local wildlife during a follow-up visit four months after the initial report.

"Spotlighting Namibia remains hopeful that renewed attention to this issue will lead to meaningful change in Namibia's premier conservation area," they wrote.