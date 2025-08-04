Mauritius: Mini Soccer Pitch Inaugurated in Albion to Promote Healthy Activities

In an effort to provide residents of Albion with improved sports facilities, a mini soccer pitch was inaugurated on Saturday 2 August 2025, at the Albion Community Centre. Funded by the National Development Unit (NDU) at an approximate cost of Rs 6 million, the facility aims to encourage physical activity, promote healthy recreational pursuits, and engage youngsters in sports.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Rajesh Anand Bhagwan; the Minister of National Infrastructure, Mr Govindranath Gunness; the Junior Minister of Youth and Sports, Mrs Eileen Karen Lee Chin Foo Kune-Bacha; along with representatives of the NDU and other personalities.

In his statement Minister Gunness highlighted the importance of the mini soccer pitch for the Albion community. He pointed out that the facility is part of a series of ongoing infrastructural projects aimed at enhancing public amenities in the region. According to him, these developments will not only improve the quality of life of residents but also strengthen community bonds.

Minister Bhagwan, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the project, pointing to the growing popularity of five-a-side football and the importance of encouraging residents to engage in sporting activities. He further announced that a consultation day will soon be organised in Albion, bringing together local residents and key stakeholders, namely the Central Electricity Board; the Central Water Authority; the National Land Transport Authority; the Mauritius Police Force; the Beach Authority; and other relevant parties, to identify and plan future developments for the region.

The Minister also indicated that the Albion public beach will be upgraded to enhance visitor facilities. Additional plans are in the pipeline, including the establishment of a dispensary, the opening of a post office, and the construction of a village hall, all aimed at improving public services and the overall quality of life for the community, he added.

Junior Minister Foo Kune-Bacha underscored the social benefits of the new soccer pitch, describing it as a tool for promoting health, fostering social cohesion, supporting youth development, and helping prevent drug abuse. She expressed gratitude to the Ministry of National Infrastructure for its contribution to other projects in the region, such as drainage improvements. She moreover reassured residents that road safety and community security remain top priorities and are being closely monitored.