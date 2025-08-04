Liberia: Office of Ombudsman Wants Supreme Court Justices Suspended

The Office of the Ombudsman has proposed the suspension of four Justices of the Supreme Court for their failure to comply with the Code of Conduct governing public officials in Liberia.

The Justices found in violation include outgoing Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, Justice Yussif D. Kaba, Justice Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, and Justice Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Monrovia, Ombudsman Chairperson Finley Y. Karngar disclosed that the four Justices violated Section 10.2(h) of the Code of Conduct.

The section mandates that "an official appointed by the President shall declare his/her assets not later than thirty (30) days after appointment." It states that failure to comply shall result in immediate suspension until full compliance is achieved.

In addition to the suspension recommendation, the Ombudsman imposed a one-month salary deduction on each of the four Justices in accordance with Sections 15.1(c) and (d) of the Code of Conduct.

Karngar emphasized that no official is above the law, and the decision sets a precedent to reinforce transparency and accountability within Liberia's judiciary.

"We wish to bring to your attention that we have been monitoring compliance with the Asset Declaration Regime, which is being implemented by our sister agency, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), particularly within the Judiciary Branch of Government," Karngar said.

He explained that the investigation revealed that as of July 4, 2025, out of 366 judicial officials identified by the LACC to comply with the asset declaration requirement, 362 had done so. However, the four Justices in question failed to declare their assets, incomes, and liabilities, thereby violating Sections 10.2, 3.10, and 4.1 of the Code of Conduct (as amended in 2022).

Meanwhile, Karngar also announced that the Office of the Ombudsman has formally informed the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate Pro Tempore, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, recommending the suspension of 29 lawmakers, 17 representatives, and 12 senators who have failed to declare their assets in line with the presidential proclamation on asset transparency.

The twelve senators identified for noncompliance include: Sen. Alex J. Tyler (Bomi), Sen. Simone Taylor ( Grand Cape Mount), Sen. Botoe Kanneh (Gbarpolu), Sen. Zoe E. Pennue (Grand Gedeh), Sen. Thomas Y. Nimely (Grand Gedeh), Sen. Wellington G. Smith (Rivercess), Sen. Bill Twehway (Rivercess), Sen. Crayton Duncan (Sinoe), Sen. Numene Bartekwa ( Grand Kru), Sen. James Biney ( Maryland), Sen. Saah Joseph ( Montserrado) and Sen. Samuel Kogar ( Nimba county ) respectively.

He concluded by urging the relevant authorities to act swiftly, citing Section 2.1 of the Code of Conduct, which requires all public officials within the three branches of government to declare their assets, incomes, and liabilities.

He stressed that accountability must apply uniformly, regardless of position or power, if Liberia is to strengthen public trust in governance.

Meanwhile, he informed that he has written to His Excellency President Joseph Boakai, thanking him for his kind acceptance to implement the Ombudsman's recommendation.