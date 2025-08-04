Somalia: Foreign Donors Cut Aid to Somalia, Hitting Key Services - Sodma Head

4 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's disaster management [SoDMA] chairman said Monday that several international donors have suspended financial aid to the country, dealing a significant blow to its fragile economy and humanitarian programs.

In an interview with local broadcaster Radio Shabelle, Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, head of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), warned that the impact of the aid cuts is already being felt across the country.

"Most maternal and child health (MCH) centers have been shut down due to lack of funding," Moallim said.

He added that many foreign NGOs have closed their offices in Somalia, while development projects supported by donors have come to a halt.

According to Moallim, the trend began following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, under whose administration funding to key aid organizations operating in Somalia was significantly reduced.

The comments come amid growing concerns among economists and civil society groups, some of whom say the aid cuts are politically motivated.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.