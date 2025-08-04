Somalia: Foreign Donors Cut Aid to Somalia, Hitting Key Services - Sodma Head

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's disaster management [SoDMA] chairman said Monday that several international donors have suspended financial aid to the country, dealing a significant blow to its fragile economy and humanitarian programs.

In an interview with local broadcaster Radio Shabelle, Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, head of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), warned that the impact of the aid cuts is already being felt across the country.

"Most maternal and child health (MCH) centers have been shut down due to lack of funding," Moallim said.

He added that many foreign NGOs have closed their offices in Somalia, while development projects supported by donors have come to a halt.

According to Moallim, the trend began following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, under whose administration funding to key aid organizations operating in Somalia was significantly reduced.

The comments come amid growing concerns among economists and civil society groups, some of whom say the aid cuts are politically motivated.