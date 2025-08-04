Tanzania Advances Gender Equality in Stem

Dodoma — TANZANIA has reinstated its commitment to advancing gender equality by encouraging girls' participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), in line with the country's pledge at the Generation Equality Forum.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI) - Binti Dijitali Coding Camp held over the weekend in Dodoma, Assistant Director for Policy Development at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Victor Bwindiki said that the government has made several efforts including to revise the national education policy and curriculum.

These revisions integrate practical subjects, including ICT, at both primary and secondary levels.

"The goal is to increase access to ICT education for both girls and boys," he said, adding that this initiative reflects the government's broader strategy to empower youths, especially girls, with digital skills.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Mr Bwindiki praised stakeholders such as UN Women, the government of Belgium and Mixx by Yas for equipping 50 girls from across Tanzania with digital skills and providing laptops to support their learning.

"I congratulate the Digital Daughters for their courage and full participation. The testimonies we heard today prove that women and girls can be innovators and leaders capable of transforming their communities and the nation," he said.

ALSO READ: DSE, partners enhance gender equality in stock market

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further noted that the AGCCI programme aligns with the government's sixth-phase development agenda, which places women and girls at the centre of science and technology advancement in Tanzania. As part of the initiative, participants received laptops to continue learning and innovating beyond the camp.

"This support not only boosts their confidence but also equips them to apply their skills in real-life situations," Mr Bwindiki added.

Now in its third phase, the Binti Dijitali Coding Camp has empowered girls from regions including Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Singida, Kigoma and Arusha to pursue careers in software engineering, digital innovation and coding.

UN Women Programme Specialist for Women's Economic Empowerment, Ms Lilian Mwamdanga said that about 90 per cent of future jobs worldwide will require digital skills.

"By empowering girls through coding and ICT, we promote national development, industrial growth and prepare them for leadership in the digital era," she said. Ms Mwamdanga also noted that beyond training camps, AGCCI is working to integrate ICT and gender equality into school curricula to help close the digital gender gap.

She reaffirmed UN Women's commitment to inclusive digital access and empowering women in tech-driven sectors.