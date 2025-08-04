Rwanda: Over 80 RDF Officers Earn Degrees in Medicine, Military Science

4 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

Eighty-one Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers graduated on Monday, August 4, with degrees in medicine and military science from Rwanda Military Academy (RMA) in Gako, Bugesera District.

The graduates completed a four-year academic program offered in partnership between RMA and University of Rwanda (UR). They earned degrees in two disciplines: General Medicine and Surgery, and Social and Military Sciences.

Twenty of the officers received degrees in General Medicine, while 61 graduated in Social and Military Sciences.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by defence minister Juvenal Marizamunda, and was attended by various guests, including UR's Vice Chancellor Prof. Didas Kayihura.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brig Gen Franco Rutagengwa, RMA's Commandant pointed out the importance of the partnership between UR and the academy, describing it as vital to shaping a new generation of military leaders.

"As you leave these hallowed grounds of Rwanda Military Academy, you carry with you not only academic credentials, but also the values, discipline, and ethos that define our military profession. We expect you to serve with integrity, lead with wisdom, and continue learning throughout your careers," he told the graduates.

"The knowledge and skills you have acquired must be applied with judgment, compassion, and firm commitment to the welfare of those you reach and the citizens you will protect," he added.

RMA also hosts academic programs in Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, General Nursing, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Law, offered in collaboration with UR.

