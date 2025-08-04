Uganda: Flooded Roads Cripple Ma'di Sub-Region As Farmers, Patients Struggle for Access

Persistent downpours across Uganda's Ma'di sub-region have devastated key road infrastructure, paralyzing transport and threatening livelihoods in Moyo, Adjumani, and Obongi districts.

What were once vital lifelines for farmers, patients, and students are now treacherous channels of flooded gullies, impassable murram roads, and broken bridges.

The flooding has left many communities stranded, with both district-managed and national roads heavily damaged. Motorists and pedestrians are resorting to road reserves and footpaths to navigate their journeys.

Local leaders warn that the region is approaching a crisis. In rural Adjumani, patients referred to higher-level health centers are experiencing delays of several hours or even days due to collapsed culverts and washed-out bridges.

In Obongi, health workers say women in labor and children in need of immunizations are unable to reach facilities in time.

Farmers are among the hardest hit.

"Our maize and cassava are rotting in the gardens because we can't reach the market," said Grace Abio, a farmer in Lefori Sub-county, Moyo District.

"Transporters are charging double or refusing to come altogether."

The consequences of the damaged roads go beyond food loss and delayed medical care. Education is also suffering, as children struggle to reach school through flooded and crumbling paths.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has acknowledged the worsening situation, blaming a combination of climate change and budget constraints.

But local residents and leaders are calling for urgent action, including emergency rehabilitation funding and the prioritization of proper drainage systems in future road designs.

Humanitarian organizations working in refugee-hosting areas are also raising the alarm.

"These roads are not just for locals; they are vital for aid delivery to settlements," said Josephine Amale, a logistics officer with an international NGO operating in Obongi.

"The poor infrastructure is affecting both the host and refugee populations."

Allan Ssempebwa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Works and Transport, said the government remains committed to repairing damaged infrastructure.

"The government is fully committed to restoring all damaged road links to ensure safe and uninterrupted transport for all Ugandans," he told reporters.

Yet with rainfall showing no signs of abating, the Ma'di sub-region remains mired in a deepening crisis--one that residents say goes beyond the weather and reflects years of neglect and underinvestment.

Unless swift intervention comes, the unfolding road disaster could spiral into a full-blown humanitarian emergency.