Ghana: Daddy Lumba Reigns in Death ...Thousands Honour Him With Vigil Across Country

The Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba continued to reign even in death as thousands of Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians alike gathered across the country to honour his memory with a candlelight vigil on Saturday night.

The ceremony which was held simultaneously at different parts of the country and climaxed in Accra on Saturday witnessed participants dressed mostly in black, light thousands of candles that flickered across the night, transforming it into a sea of light and remembrance.

Most of the venues including his alma mata; Juabeng Senior High School, the Koforidua Jackson Park and the Independence Square in Accra where the national vigil took place were all branded with his images.

The pubs, lorry stations, bus terminals, drinking spots and the beaches were not left out as people patronising these venues joined in honouring the memory of the legend.

Related Articles

The vigil featured live performances by different gospel choirs, poetry readings, and tributes from notable figures within Ghana's music and cultural spheres.

Organised by the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), the vigil featured candle lighting, tributes, music performances, poetry recitals, and reflections on Lumba's impact on Ghana's cultural landscape.

The event comes just days after his passing on July 26 at the age of 60, and brought together fans, dignitaries, musicians, and cultural icons in a moving tribute to the man whose music shaped generations.

Two symbolic candles were lit- one on behalf of the President of Ghana and another on behalf of the Ghana Tourism Authority to represent national honour and gratitude.

Also, a large portrait of the late musician was also unveiled to a chorus of thunderous applause filled with emotions.

Highlife greats, Pat Thomas and Kwabena Kwabena each took the stage to perform a song in tribute. Kwabena Kwabena performed "Obi Ate Meso Buo (Remix)", originally recorded with Daddy Lumba and Okyeame Kwame, while Pat Thomas performed "Ahenfo Kyiniye", a collaborative track with Lumba.

Tributes were delivered by family, representatives of government, the Ghana Tourism Authority and members of the creative arts industry.

A statement from the President, John Dramani Mahama, read on his behalf described Lumba as "a national icon" whose music and legacy "remain with us."

A tribute read on behalf of his second wife and children by Priscilla Ofori-Atta recalled his humour, warmth, and role as a devoted husband and father.

Similarly a tribute from his first wife, read on her behalf, offered a rare glimpse into their private life: "You were my protector, my joy, my home. Now the silence feels unbearable. The studio is quiet. But your legacy, it sings on."

His children also expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support, saying, "Without your love and loyalty, he wouldn't have become Daddy Lumba."

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, remarked that "his music didn't just reflect Ghana; it was Ghana."

The UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Mr Edmond Moukala N'Gouemo, referred to him as a "Cultural Ambassador," while The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Mr Wakefield Ackuku, said his contributions to Ghanaian music would outlive generations.

The vigil featured performances from choral groups, spoken-word artists, and cultural troupes, and drew celebrities including media practitioner and TV host Stacy Amoateng, musician Sarkodie, actress Emelia Brobbey, Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office Kofi Okyere Darko, and others from the creative arts industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Book of Condolence has been opened to the public at Daddy Lumba's residence on Kinshasha Crescent, East Legon daily between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

So far, several prominent figures have signed the book, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahammudu Bawumia, and former Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare.

The solemn national candlelight vigil witnessed the crowd join in singing several of Lumba's iconic hits, including Aben Wo Ha, Theresa, Yentie Obiaa, and Makra Mo, with many visibly moved by the music.

Traders were also not left out as they cashed in by briskly selling different branded paraphernalia and T-shirts bearing the images of the late icon at the various vigil centres.