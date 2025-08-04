Ghana Joins China C'nity to Mark 98th Anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army

Ghana on Wednesday joined the People's Republic of China to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister of Defence, said the celebration was not just a testament to China's rich history and resilience but also a reflection of the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and China.

"Our nations have forged a partnership built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation," he mentioned.

Dr Boamah stated that Ghana and China collaborate on international and regional affairs, and that Ghana proudly participates in initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, which has brought numerous benefits to our economic and social development.

He said one of the most significant aspects of Ghana-China relationship was the military cooperation between Ghana and China.

The Minister of Defence also noted that China continue to provide invaluable assistance to Ghana's military, enhancing its capabilities through infrastructural development, training, and equipment support.

He enumerated some projects funded by Chinese government in Ghana, including RMB 50,000,000 "Military Aid Gratis" for the construction of facilities for the National College of Defence Studies, a testament to their commitment to our mutual security and defence, the Ministry of Defence building in Ghana, constructed by the Chinese government through a grant of $50 million.

Furthermore, Dr Boamah said China committed to funding nine critical military projects in Ghana, including the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, the Naval Training Command at Nutekpor, the Air Force Training School at Takoradi, and the Battle Training Camp at Bundase. These projects will significantly enhance the capabilities of our armed forces, ensuring we are better equipped to address regional security challenges.

"Our partnership extends beyond military cooperation. Ghana has consistently supported China's position on various issues at the United Nations, particularly regarding China's representation and the "One China" policy. This mutual understanding and respect have fostered a strong foundation for our bilateral relations," Dr Boamah added.

As we look to the future, Dr Boamah noted that it was imperative that the two countries continue to nurture and strengthen their partnership.

He again stated that the security landscape in West Africa was complex and multidimensional, with threats from fundamentalists, violent extremists, terrorists, and pirates. China's support and expertise in addressing these challenges are invaluable, and we must continue to work together to enhance our collective security.

Mr Tong Defa, the Ambassador for the People's Republic of China to Ghana said the Chinese nation had always loved and cherished peace, adding that since the beginning of modern times, the Chinese people have suffered from aggression and wars, and have learnt the value of peace and the pressing need for development.

"In China we have a saying: 'Do not do to others what you do not want done to yourself.' Therefore, China has never inflicted such sufferings on any other country and definitely will never do it in the future. Since its founding 76 years ago, China has never started any war or conflict," Mr Defa stressed.

He acknowledged that China grew from a poor and weak country to be the world's second largest economy neither by receiving handouts from others nor by engaging in military expansion or colonial plunder.

Instead, he mentioned that China developed through its people's hard work and its efforts to