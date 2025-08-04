South Africa: Premier Lesufi Reshuffles Gauteng Hods

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced a reshuffle of Heads of Departments (HODs) across provincial government departments.

The announcement was made during a media briefing led by the Premier on Sunday.

The move follows Lesufi's warning in June that disciplinary action would be taken against HODs who failed lifestyle audits.

"On the 17 July 2025, when I delivered the Budget Vote Speech at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, I announced the resetting of the Gauteng Provincial Administration as per the recommendations from the Gauteng Ethics and Advisory Council.

"This follows a series of under expenditure and underperformance by departments, lifestyle audits, and failures to meet performance targets in some instances," he said.

The following changes to Heads of Departments have taken effect from 1 August:

Department of eGovernment: Masabata Mutlaneng

Department of Infrastructure Development: Rufus Mmutlana

Treasury: Ncumisa Mnyani (retained)

COGTA: Darion Barclay (retained)

Transport: Thulani Mdadane (retained, post to be advertised)

Human Settlements: Puleng Gadebe-Mabaso (retained)

Agriculture and Rural Development: Khululekile Mase (retained)

In the following departments, Lesufi appointed Acting HOD's in the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) with the recruitment process for permanent appointments underway:

Environment: Matthew Sathekge

Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Mpho Nawa

Social Development: Phumla Sekhonyane

Education: Albert Chaane

Community Safety: Pending

Health: Pending

"[We] have appointed a new HOD for the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, Mr Motlatjo Moholwa. Mr Moholwa brings with him a wealth of experience in the public service.

"He has served as the Head of Economic Research and Chief Economist in the City of Johannesburg, a Lead Economist for the Land Bank and the Deputy Director General (DDG) in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng Departments of Economic Development. I am confident that he will serve with utmost diligence and commitment and help us achieve our goal of growing the Gauteng economy," Lesufi announced.