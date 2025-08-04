South Africa: Gauteng Forensic Investigation Reports Released

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has released the findings of several forensic investigation reports, which probed a range of provincial departments.

This follows the release of some 47 forensic investigation reports in June - a move the Premier said, "reaffirms the Gauteng Provincial Government's dedication to transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption and maladministration".

"Corruption continues to be one of the country's most pressing challenges undermining effective governance and sustainable development.

"While Gauteng is not exempt from this issue, the province has demonstrated a strong commitment to combating corruption through proactive measures, institutional reforms, and enhanced accountability mechanisms. These efforts reflect a dedicated approach to fostering transparency, integrity, and long-term progress.

"Under its G-13 priorities for the seventh administration, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has prioritised combating corruption, and [promoting] transparency and openness as essential in the fight against corruption. By upholding these principles, public institutions can foster a culture of accountability and integrity, ensure ethical governance, and restore public confidence," Lesufi said.

The more than 30 reports span across a range of departments.

"These provincial departments are implementing the recommendations, which include establishing disciplinary action, strengthening weak or compromised internal controls, and filing criminal cases with the South African Police Service.

"In addition, they must pursue damages from implicated employees using the Fruitless and Wasteful Expenditure Framework. Under the Prescription Act 68 of 1969, departments are also required to file civil claims within the stipulated timeframe.

"Furthermore, following supply chain management procedures and regulations, service providers involved in dishonest or unlawful activities will also be blacklisted," Lesufi said.

The Office of the Premier is monitoring the implementation of recommendations, while reports will only be released "after all legal issues are resolved."

"We will not make them public too soon if doing so could harm the enforcement or implementation of the recommendations. We are aware that releasing certain details early might disrupt ongoing legal cases or make it harder to follow the recommendations, including putting whistleblowers' identities and safety at risk.

"The reports we are presenting... will be accessible to all the members of the public once the State Law Advisory Services finishes redacting personal details and reviewing the changes.

"Protecting whistleblowers is essential for transparency and justice. They risk their safety to expose corruption and abuse of power, helping ensure accountability and ethical governance," Lesufi said.