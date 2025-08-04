Uganda: Kabunga and Kitamirike Win Stanbic Match Play Challenge At Entebbe Club

Entebbe — Entebbe Club members Charles Kabunga and Steven Kitamirike have claimed the second edition of the Stanbic MatchPlay final at Entebbe Club on Saturday.

The playing duo beat their opponents, Henry Nsubuga and Picole Lukyamuzi on hole 17 with a score of 3 and 1 to end a grueling tussle with their very determined opponents.

"It's wonderful and great to win here on this course," Kabunga stated with his partner in tow. "They really pushed us all the way on the course; we are grateful for their spirit and fight."

It was a grueling tussle with the tie almost going to sudden death before it was decided when their opponents, Nsubuga and Lukyamuzi, hit their balls in the bunker on hole 15, as they tried to get out of trouble. They then collapsed going into the next two holes, eventually succumbing to their more senior opponents.

In the other key result, John Paul Basabose and Kin Kariisa beat the couple of Ellis Katwebaze and Evelyne Atukunda 4-3.

The subsidiary had a field of 169 golfers playing either side of the course. One award that was, however, not claimed was a car for an ace, which was provided by co-sponsors Cfao Motors.

Later, the 19th hole was lit up by the soothing sounds of Mark Ouma and his band.

The tournament is sponsored by Stanbic Bank, DStv Business, Johnnie Walker, Uganda Airlines and AfriSafe Insurance Brokers.