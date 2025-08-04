Ghana: Dr. Bawumia Appeals for State Burial for Daddy Lumba

Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on government to honour the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba with a state burial.

He said this would be a fitting tribute to the musician's immense contribution to Ghana's music industry and cultural heritage.

Dr. Bawumia made the appeal during a visit to the residence of the late singer to commiserate with his family and sign the book of condolence.

He was accompanied by some Members of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as family and close companions.

In a message shared on social media, Dr. Bawumia described Daddy Lumba's music as deep and timeless, noting that his songs touched generations of Ghanaians.

He reiterated that a state funeral would be a proper way to celebrate his legacy.