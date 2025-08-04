Ghana: Dr. Bawumia Appeals for State Burial for Daddy Lumba

4 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on government to honour the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba with a state burial.

He said this would be a fitting tribute to the musician's immense contribution to Ghana's music industry and cultural heritage.

Dr. Bawumia made the appeal during a visit to the residence of the late singer to commiserate with his family and sign the book of condolence.

He was accompanied by some Members of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as family and close companions.

Related Articles

In a message shared on social media, Dr. Bawumia described Daddy Lumba's music as deep and timeless, noting that his songs touched generations of Ghanaians.

He reiterated that a state funeral would be a proper way to celebrate his legacy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.