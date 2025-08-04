Somalia: Puntland to Release Weapons-Laden Ship After Turkey Confirms Ownership

Bosaso — Authorities in Somalia's Puntland state agreed to release a Comoros-flagged cargo vessel carrying weapons following a visit by Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktaş, regional officials said Monday.

In an official statement, Puntland said the ambassador presented evidence confirming that all cargo aboard the ship belongs to the Turkish government.

The vessel, Sea World, was intercepted by Puntland's Maritime Police Force on July 18 near the coastal town of Bareda in the Gardafuu region.

The ship, which had reportedly departed from the Turkish port city of Izmir and was en route to Mogadishu, was found to be carrying armoured vehicles, MRAPs (mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles), and anti-aircraft weapons -- many marked with Turkish military insignia.

Puntland authorities said the decision to transfer responsibility for the vessel and its cargo to Turkey was made after reviewing the documentation shared by the Turkish delegation.

The move comes after weeks of behind-the-scenes diplomatic engagement between Turkey and Puntland. Both sides hailed the resolution as a sign of deepening cooperation.

Turkey has been a key partner in Somalia's reconstruction efforts, investing in infrastructure, trade, and security across the country.