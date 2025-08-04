Namibia: Mclaughlin-Levrone Wins 400m to Seal World Championship Berth

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone booked her place at the World Championships on Saturday after storming to victory in the 400m at the US trials.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the golden girl of US athletics and the greatest women's 400m hurdler in history, powered home in 48.90secs at Eugene's Hayward Field.

The 25-year-old two-time Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder raised eyebrows this year by electing to take on a new challenge in the shape of the 400m flat.

McLaughlin-Levrone told reporters on Saturday she wanted to test herself in the 400m this season after a six-year unbeaten streak in the 400m hurdles.

The decision came relatively recently, just ahead of the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in early July, she said.

"Going into Pre we had an idea we wanted to focus on the 400," McLaughlin-Levrone said.

"And I think we were like - listen this is a challenge, it's not as comfortable for us but I want to challenge myself.

"I felt like this is the year I wanted to step out of the box and really push myself in a different way. So obviously it's uncomfortable, but I wanted to commit to it and I'm committed to it.

"And just excited to see where I can push myself," she told AFP.

McLaughlin-Levrone confirmed there was no chance of her attempting to gain a spot in the 400m hurdles in Tokyo via this month's Diamond League finals.

"No, we'll focus just on the 400," she said. "I think that's a daunting task in and of itself. It's a very competitive field, so I respect those competitors for sure and I want to make sure I can give my all to those races."

McLaughlin-Levrone's dominance of the 400m hurdles encompassed several record-breaking milestones.

She was the first woman to break the 52-second barrier in 2021, and then became the first woman to duck under 51 seconds a year later. Last year she obliterated her own world record in storming to victory at the Paris Olympics.

McLaughlin-Levrone, though, said she was not setting any specific record targets as she tries her hand at the 400m flat.

"Everyone talks about the American record of course. That's going to come when it's supposed to come," she said.

"(But) I think this year and this event has taught me patience. I've learned a lot about myself. I've learned a lot about the 400. But ultimately every day it's stepping on the track, being the best I can be, figuring out a race that is very foreign to me and taking on new challenges."

McLaughlin-Levrone showed she is likely to be in contention for a medal in Tokyo with an emphatic victory on Saturday.

She surged into an early lead over the first 200m and then kicked again down the final straight to storm home.

Isabella Whittaker was second in 49.59sec while Aaliyah Butler was third in 49.91sec.