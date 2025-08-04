Ethiopia: UN Food System Summit - Leaders Call for Urgent Action to End Hunger Globally

Eliminating hunger is a novel human cause: President Taye

Despite progress in some areas, the world is regressing in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with food-related goals particularly off track. The world is losing sight of the novel human cause of eliminating hunger and building resilient food systems.

While some nations have made progress in reducing hunger, improving water access, and launching green initiatives, others still struggle with severe inequality. How can we accept that, in an age of technological advancement, over two billion people still cannot afford a healthy diet? In some places, food overflows in warehouses, while elsewhere, a child goes to bed hungry. Eliminating hunger should be a novel human cause and needs urgent global action.

President Taye Atske-Selasssie said at the closing ceremony of the second United Nations Food System Summit in Addis Ababa

- Human dignity at the center of Ethiopia's food system transformation: PM Abiy

Since the first Food Systems Summit in 2021, Ethiopia has integrated the recommendations into a national roadmap that complements its homegrown economic reform program and broader development priorities.

Despite mounting global challenges, ranging from climate shocks and conflicts, Ethiopia is determined to act with urgency and innovation to ensure food sovereignty by placing human dignity at the center of its food systems transformation. Ethiopia's strategy focuses on self-sufficiency, local production, and resilience.

Ethiopia's food system roadmap includes over 700 targeted interventions grouped into seven strategic clusters: agricultural production, market systems, innovation, risk management, energy, and skills development.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said at the second UN Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa

-Global food system needs transformative approach to ensure self-reliance: PM Meloni

The global food system needs transformative approach to realize self-reliance over aid dependency. Food security is not just a humanitarian issue but a matter of national sovereignty, cultural identity, and economic empowerment. Hence, our goal should support self-reliance over create dependency

Homogenizing effects of globalized food systems marginalizes local producers and erode traditional food cultures. Hence, ensuring rights of nations to shape their own agricultural policies in ways that preserve quality, empower communities, and distribute wealth equitably is crucial.

Small-scale farmers are backbones of agricultural and environmental systems. Hence, it is vital to increase investments for the development of small-scale farmers. Italy is committed to support African Geographical Indication (GI) products, helping them gain access to European and global markets through enhanced promotion and distribution networks.

Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister said at the Second UN Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa

One-third of world population cannot afford healthy diet: UN Chief

The world needs urgent global action to combat rising hunger. More than two-thirds of countries have incorporated food systems transformation into national development plans, with 155 nations actively engaging farmers, youth, and civil society in these efforts since the first Food Systems Summit in 2021.

However, the progress remains uneven and insufficient and global hunger is on the rise. One-third of the world's population cannot afford a healthy diet, while another third of all food is lost or wasted.

Food systems are everyone's business and it needs urgent and united action to ensure nutritious, affordable, and sustainably produced food for all. The world should work hand-in-hand to build food systems that nourish every person.

António Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General said while addressing the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa virtually