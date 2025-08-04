Liberia: Transport - MOT Workers Rage Over '25-Yr. Terror Deal'

MONROVIA — .Dozens of angry workers at Liberia's Ministry of Transport staged a protest Tuesday at the ministry's headquarters, demanding the immediate cancellation of a controversial deal between the Government of Liberia and a newly introduced Lebanese company, Liberia Traffic Management (LTM).

The staffers, holding placards with slogans like, "Stop Hurting Your Own People," and, "We Cannot Sell Our Sensitive Data to a Lebanese Terrorist," accused the company's owner of being affiliated with Hezbollah, a group internationally classified as a terrorist organization and currently engaged in conflict with Israel.

In a strongly-worded petition presented to the media, the protesting workers condemned the government's decision to outsource vehicle registration and driver's license issuance to LTM- a move they say undermines the ministry's statutory functions and threatens national security.

"For years, the Ministry of Transport has been collecting over US$10 million annually in lawful revenue," the workers stated, adding that this performance was regularly audited and recognized by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

They argued that handing over this responsibility to a foreign company not only endangers the personal data of citizens and diplomats alike, but would also result in increased costs for services, higher transport fares, and the loss of over 260 government jobs by Liberian.

The protesters labeled the agreement a "dirty deal," alleging that it was signed without a proper procurement process, competitive bidding, or transparency about the company's investment plan or operational transition.

According to them, the 25-year agreement gives Liberia Traffic Management an unjustified 70% revenue share in exchange for $40 million over the contract's lifespan.

The petition further alleges that the Lebanese-owned firm is linked to Hezbollah and that this connection poses a serious risk to Liberia's internal and international security-especially considering the company would have access to sensitive bio-data of citizens and foreign visitors.

Protesters also accused Police Director Gregory Coleman and Justice Minister Oswald Tweah of using force and intimidation against ministry employees who chose to protest the deal.

"They are using fear tactics to suppress us, beating and threatening peaceful civil servants," the statement claimed.

In their appeal, the ministry workers called on international partners -- including ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations, the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, and the European Union -- to launch an immediate investigation into the agreement and to pressure the Liberian government to reverse the deal.

They vowed to continue peaceful civil protests until the agreement is canceled and Liberian interests are placed above what they called "selfish gains" by top government officials.

As of press time, the Government of Liberia and Liberia Traffic Management have yet to respond to the allegations made by the workers.

Alphonso Toweh

