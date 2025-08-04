Uganda: Unbs Automates Import Inspections to Enhance Efficiency

Kampala — The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has launched a new electronic imports portal (e-Portal), aimed at streamlining import inspections and reducing clearance times.

This should in turn address inefficiencies, which, according to a 2022 World Bank report on African trade logistics, cost Ugandan importers up to 15 percent in operational losses through customs delays.

The advanced imports electronic portal is a web-based system integrated with Asycuda World.

The switch means that now the issuance of certificates and the management of fees is automated, which enhances transparency and efficiency.

The new E-portal can be accessed via the UNBS website and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA's) Asycuda World or on https://eportal.unbs.go.ug.

The UNBS Inspection and Clearance of Imports Regulation 2022 provides for mandatory inspection and clearance of all imported products covered by compulsory standards.

After inspection, goods are issued with an Import Clearance Certificate (ICC) before exiting customs-controlled areas.

According to Eng James Kasigwa, the Executive director at UNBS, all consignments accompanied with a valid Certificate of Conformity (Coc) and Certificate of Road Worthiness (CRW) in the period after the deployment of the new E-portal system, will be released unconditionally without any delays.

The new E-portal has been modified to enhance system efficiency, reliability and faster clearance through automatic generation of the Imports Inspection Clearance Certificate (1CC) once inspection is finalized.

This is also expected to lead to enhanced transparency as importers are able to view issued fees and progress of their transactions on their dash board.

Another advantage is management of PVoC exemption requests within the system through mobile application for client PVoC exemptions and seizure handling, which will also become more transparent and faster.

Automatic online submission and monitoring of Imports samples for laboratory testing will also enhance efficiency while both government agencies and the importers will benefit from easier tracking of Turn Around Time (TAT) to avoid unnecessary delays, hence reducing cost of doing business.

Enhanced Cyber security and Improved reporting and audit are also expected to result from the switch to the new e-Portal, according to Kasigwa.