Rwanda, United States Agree On Migrant Resettlement Deal - - Reports

Rwanda and the United States have reached an agreement that could see Kigali accept up to 250 migrants deported from the U.S., according to agencies.

The deal, reportedly signed in Kigali this past June, is part of ongoing cooperation between the two countries and comes amid Washington's intensified immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

A Rwandan government official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. has already submitted a list of 10 individuals for initial vetting. The agreement gives Rwanda the authority to review and approve each case before resettlement.

Government spokesperson Yolande Makolo quoted as saying that Rwanda's position is informed by its own history of displacement and a national commitment to inclusion and restoration.

"Rwanda has agreed with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants, in part because nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement, and our societal values are founded on reintegration and rehabilitation," Makolo said.

She added that those who are approved will be supported with essential services. "They will receive workforce training, healthcare, and accommodation support to help them rebuild their lives and contribute to Rwanda's economy -- one of the fastest-growing in Africa over the past decade."

This is not the first time Rwanda has played a leading role in humanitarian migration efforts.

Between September 2019 and April 2025, Rwanda received 2,760 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya via 21 flights.

The evacuees, mostly from countries like Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Cameroon, and Nigeria, were hosted at the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) centre in Bugesera District.

Majority of these have since been relocated to third countries mostly in Europe.