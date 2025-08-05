Sudan: High Committee for Coordination With UN Directs Prioritizing the Humanitarian Crisis in El-Fashir and Kadugli Cities

5 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, August 4, 2025 (SUNA) - The High Committee for Coordination with the United Nations, during its regular meeting on Monday, chaired by Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, directed that media priority be given to the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis resulting from the siege imposed by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on El-Fashir and the siege imposed by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N Al-Hilu) on Kadugli.

During the meeting, the new members were briefed on the tasks of the High Committee for Coordination with the United Nations and the reasons for its establishment. The ongoing preparations for the (60) session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva were discussed, as well as arrangements for Sudan's participation in the (80) session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting recommended good coordination among all relevant parties to ensure the success of the Committee's tasks.

