Sudan: Government of Sudan Warns of Consequences of Proxy War Conspiracy Against Sudan and Countries' Sovereignty

5 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, August 4, 2025 (SUNA) - The Government of Sudan has drawn the attention of the regional and international communities to the extent of the conspiracy against the Sudanese state, which it has been subjected to through the targeting it has faced from the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the mercenary forces fighting alongside it since the terrorist militia's rebellion on April 15, 2023.

In a press statement issued Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Government of Sudan noted that this dangerous trend in the progress of the war poses a threat to regional and international security and peace, warning of the resulting consequences.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the statement:

Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

The Government of Sudan would like to draw the attention of the regional and international communities to the extent of the conspiracy against the Sudanese state, which it has been subjected to through targeting by the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the mercenary forces fighting alongside it since the terrorist militia's rebellion on April 15, 2023.

The Government of Sudan has consistently pointed to the participation of hundreds of thousands of mercenaries from neighboring countries and countries outside the African continent in the aggression against Sudan.

This phenomenon threatens peace and security in the region and on the African continent as the whole, and imposes a new reality that threatens the sovereignty of states, violates their sanctities, and changes the course of the war to become a cross-border terrorist war waged by proxy.

The Government of Sudan possesses all the documents and evidence proving the involvement of mercenaries from the Republic of Colombia and some neighboring countries, sponsored and funded by the Abu Dhabi regime.

The Permanent Mission of Sudan in New York previously submitted these documents to the United Nations Security Council, and this phenomenon has also been documented by regional and international organizations and media investigative reports.

The Government of Sudan notes that this dangerous trend in the course of the war poses a threat to regional and international peace and security, and warns of its consequences.

Issued on Monday, August 4, 2025

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.