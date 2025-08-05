Sudan: Government of Sudan Warns of Consequences of Proxy War Conspiracy Against Sudan and Countries' Sovereignty

Port Sudan, August 4, 2025 (SUNA) - The Government of Sudan has drawn the attention of the regional and international communities to the extent of the conspiracy against the Sudanese state, which it has been subjected to through the targeting it has faced from the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the mercenary forces fighting alongside it since the terrorist militia's rebellion on April 15, 2023.

In a press statement issued Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Government of Sudan noted that this dangerous trend in the progress of the war poses a threat to regional and international security and peace, warning of the resulting consequences.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the statement:

Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

The Government of Sudan would like to draw the attention of the regional and international communities to the extent of the conspiracy against the Sudanese state, which it has been subjected to through targeting by the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the mercenary forces fighting alongside it since the terrorist militia's rebellion on April 15, 2023.

The Government of Sudan has consistently pointed to the participation of hundreds of thousands of mercenaries from neighboring countries and countries outside the African continent in the aggression against Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This phenomenon threatens peace and security in the region and on the African continent as the whole, and imposes a new reality that threatens the sovereignty of states, violates their sanctities, and changes the course of the war to become a cross-border terrorist war waged by proxy.

The Government of Sudan possesses all the documents and evidence proving the involvement of mercenaries from the Republic of Colombia and some neighboring countries, sponsored and funded by the Abu Dhabi regime.

The Permanent Mission of Sudan in New York previously submitted these documents to the United Nations Security Council, and this phenomenon has also been documented by regional and international organizations and media investigative reports.

The Government of Sudan notes that this dangerous trend in the course of the war poses a threat to regional and international peace and security, and warns of its consequences.

Issued on Monday, August 4, 2025