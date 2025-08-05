Sudan: Kamil Idris to Ministers - Government of Hope Is Committed to Achieving Real Breakthroughs and Radical Solutions

Port Sudan, August 4, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris held an informal meeting with the newly appointed ministers of the "Government of Hope" to discuss the general situation in the country and the current challenges that require urgent action for solution.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers who have not yet been sworn in.

During the meeting, Dr. Idris emphasized that the government's priorities are to achieve national recovery and peace that meet national aspirations, in addition to improving citizens' living standards and addressing their daily concerns. He explained that the ministries' plans must be prepared and adjusted in accordance with these priorities and strategic directives.

The ministers presented brief reports overviewing the broad outlines of their ministries' tasks, affirming their commitment to working as a team and the need for full coordination among members of the Ministerial Council to accomplish their tasks efficiently, within a government vision based on clear, targeted projects.

The meeting stressed the importance of strengthening the civilian government's efforts to address the effects of the war, providing the necessary support to the armed forces, and striving to achieve peace in accordance with the requirements of the current situation and the aspirations of citizens.

The meeting concluded by affirming the "Government of Hope"'s commitment to achieving qualitative breakthroughs on various priority issues, contributing to overcoming the challenges and impediments facing the country and achieving the aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability and development.