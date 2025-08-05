Kenya: Govt Moves to Regulate Traditional Medicine in Proposed Law

Nairobi — Kenya's traditional medicine sector could soon be subject to regulation if Parliament passes a new bill that seeks to streamline and professionalize the industry.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute Bill 2025, sponsored by Seme MP James Nyikal, proposes the establishment of a new medical research body to oversee traditional and alternative medicine practices.

The proposed institute will be tasked with ensuring that traditional remedies meet quality, safety, and efficacy standards. It will also play a role in conserving medicinal plant biodiversity and promoting the sustainable use of herbal resources.

Currently, Kenya's traditional medicine remains largely unregulated, with practitioners allowed to develop and administer treatments independently, unlike conventional medical professionals who operate under strict guidelines.

Under the bill, the institute will be governed by a board comprising a chairperson and members serving renewable three-year terms. The board will also appoint a Director General who will serve as the Chief Executive Officer.

Beyond regulating traditional medicine, the institute will also be mandated to conduct research in human health, including biomedical, clinical, and public health studies. It will establish research centres and biobanks for collecting and managing biological materials to support innovation and knowledge development.