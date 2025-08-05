Climate change has been a critical global agenda that can be achieved through planting and growing trees. And the United Nations has been calling on people everywhere to work together to solve climate challenges and realize the commitments since the 2015 Paris Agreement: "Everyone has a role in climate action."

World Health Organization has also identified that climate change is a major threat to people's health unless acted on globally with commitment. "The impacts of climate change are harming human health - through air pollution, disease, extreme weather events, forced displacement, food insecurity and pressures on mental health - and will only get worse with every fraction of a degree of warming."

Understanding that our planet is in critical environmental crisis, Ethiopia designed a unique Green Legacy Initiative (GLI)-a major solution to the climate change-commenced by the visionary leader Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) since July 2019. This has a multifaceted impact in the general human life as it has begun enhancing from more green energy to more secure food supplies.

The GLI has registered essential results in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting carbon sequestration, and enhancing the resilience of local ecosystems to climate change impacts so that it should be scaled up in other nations. As well, green jobs, clean air and sounder economies are augmenting sustainable development and prosperity.

Specifically, Ethiopia's GLI deserves international commendation as it is significantly impacting climate change through planting billions of trees which increase forest coverage, enhance carbon sequestration, and promote sustainable land management besides job opportunities in greenery.

It has seen over 40 billion seedlings planted by 2024 that it needs to be recognized as a multidimensional strategy addressing land degradation, job creation, food security and economic diversification. Besides, Ethiopia is planting over 7.5 billion seedlings in this rainy season only.

This has enhanced Ethiopia's forest coverage has grown from 17.2 percent in 2018 to 23.6 percent by 2023, moving steadily toward the national goal of 30 percent by 2030. This progress has been supported by over 120,000 seedling stations nationwide which are not only technical hubs but engines of employment.

These have created over 760,000 jobs which could surpass 1.2 million if each station employs at least 10 people. So, GLI is not just about planting trees; it is about planting livelihoods.

Similarly, Ethiopia's GLI also focuses on food security. According to reports, over 50 percent of the planted seedlings are fruit-bearing trees, such as avocado, mango, papaya, and coffee which are strategically chosen for both ecological and economic impacts.

Many of these trees planted over the past four years are now matured and are contributing to Ethiopia's growing horticulture and export market. Coffee exports, for instance, have reached 480,000 tons generating billions of USD in revenue partly sourced from trees planted through the GLI.

Moreover, the initiative has helped restore an estimated 208 million cubic meters of previously eroded land, out of an estimated 1.9 billion cubic meters in need of restoration. This necessitates continued government support, together with allocating enough budgets to sustain this momentum.

Improved soil health is the other impressive result achieved permanently by the GLI of Ethiopia. Tree planting is significantly preventing soil erosion, improving soil fertility, and enhancing water retention, which is crucial for sustainable agriculture and ecosystem health. Gara Mulleta of East Hararghe and Haramaya Lake restorations are the iceberg tips to mention as the results of the GLI.

The GLI is also enhancing the biodiversity throughout Ethiopia. As it promotes the planting of diverse tree species, which helps to restore and protect biodiversity, making ecosystems more resilient to climate change impacts, many scarce plants are being reproduced and widely planted.

Community engagement in climate change is also an essential part of the GLI. It is involving local communities, raising awareness about climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

Overall, as the outgoing United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Ramiz Alakbarov, said on July 9, nations across the world have to learn from the initiative as no nation has planted billions of trees in a season to this end.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia's environmental leadership, especially the Green Legacy Initiative, is an unparalleled global impressive exemplary and the largest environmental initiative. As he witnessed: "I have never seen any other country where billions of trees are planted with such vision and determination."

Therefore, the UN and other climate change responsible agencies have to reward the unparalleled Green Legacy Initiative vision of the reformist leader Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (PhD) which has brought about tangible results in climate change resilience enhancing biodiversity and food security.

If the United Nations does not reward and scale up globally Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative that plants billions of trees every rainy season, what best solution is there for climate resilience?

BY DIRRIBA TESHOME

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 2 AUGUST 2025