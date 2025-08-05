Southern Africa: Tanzanian PM Insists On Endless Anti-Corruption Efforts in the SADC Region

Arusha — TANZANIAN Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Tanzania has made significant progress in the region-wide fight against corruption, as it continues to negatively affect peace, weaken institutions.

The PM said here that the fight against corruption should be a continuous struggle since it hinders inclusive development among Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states.

Speaking today, August 4, 2025, in Arusha, during the official opening of a regional meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies from SADC countries along with international accountability partners, Majaliwa emphasized that corruption remains one of the biggest obstacles to development and regional security.

"We must acknowledge that corruption is a security threat. It fuels transnational crime, human trafficking, terrorism, and undermines the foundations of the rule of law," said the Prime Minister.

He further stressed that it is time for member states to move beyond policy statements and shift towards the practical implementation of concrete measures to bring about real change.

"We must move from policy to action--ensuring that high-level political commitments are translated into genuine reforms and measurable results," Majaliwa emphasized.

The multi-day meeting has brought together heads of anti-corruption institutions from SADC member states and international organizations working in governance and accountability. Participants are discussing effective strategies for regional cooperation, information sharing, and cross-border investigations of corruption cases.

The Prime Minister urged the SADC community to strengthen solidarity and collaborate through concrete actions in the fight against corruption, ensuring that the region's citizens benefit from their resources through good governance and accountable leadership.