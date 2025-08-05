Southern Africa: SADC Intensifies War Against Corruption to Protect the Region's Resources

Arusha — THE Director General of Tanzania's Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Crispin Chalamila, has stated that member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are committed to strengthening their cooperation in the fight against corruption, intending to protect regional resources and promote the well-being of their citizens.

Chalamila, who also serves as the Chairperson of the SADC Anti-Corruption Committee, made the remarks today, August 4, 2025, in Arusha, during the opening of a regional meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies from SADC member countries, along with international partners supporting accountability efforts across Africa.

Speaking at the event, Chalamila said this year's theme focuses on reflecting on the achievements and challenges of the past 20 years in the implementation of anti-corruption agendas, while laying a new foundation for the decades ahead.

The meeting is expected to discuss strategies for improving accountability systems, enhancing information sharing, and cooperating in cross-border corruption investigations.

PCCB aims to use the platform not only to exchange knowledge and strengthen international partnerships but also to add new momentum to Tanzania's anti-corruption efforts and those of the entire SADC region.