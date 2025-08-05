Egypt: Govt. Paying Great Attention to Developing National Industry

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the government is paying great attention to developing the national industry, which is a pillar for achieving sustainable economic development.

He highlighted the government's efforts to stimulate industrial production through improving the business environment, simplifying procedures to support both local and foreign investors, encouraging innovation and technology in the industrial sector, and implementing an investment plan to strengthen domestic manufacturing across various sectors.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting he held on Monday, August 4th, 2025, to review the efforts being made to support the localization of industries in Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel el Wazir, Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah el Din, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan el Khatib, as well as some officials from the ministries and authorities concerned.

The meeting discussed various efforts and measures taken to support industry and overcome the challenges it faces, Cabinet Spokesman Mohamed el Homosany said.

It also reviewed efforts to provide a fully integrated industrial environment that helps boost production efficiency, achieve the highest quality standards, and enhance competitiveness according to relevant global standards, the spokesman added.

The meeting touched on ongoing efforts to strengthen the national industry in pursuit of economic development, self-sufficiency, and reducing dependency on imports, in line with Egypt's 2030 National Industrial Strategy, he noted.