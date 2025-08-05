Africa: Ethiopia Welcomes Appointment of Girma Amente As AU Permanent Representative to UN Office, WTO in Geneva

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ethiopia welcomed the appointment of Girma Amente as the African Union Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and World Trade Organization in Geneva.

The Ministry said in a statement today that Ethiopia appreciates the decision of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssef to appoint Girma Amente to this important position, which underscores the significance the Union attaches to Ethiopia's role in representing the continent at international fora.

The Ministry expressed its full confidence in Girma Amente's ability to serve with distinction, drawing on his extensive leadership experience.

Girma Amente has held various high-level positions, including his most recent post as Minister of Agriculture of Ethiopia.