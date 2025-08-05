Kenya: Travelers Pick Mt Kenya Wildlife Conservancy As Top Destination

Nairobi — The Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) has been named one of the world's top travel destinations in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards, placing it among the top 10 percent of listings globally.

The recognition, based on visitor reviews over the past year, highlights MKWC's growing appeal to eco-conscious travelers and its role in wildlife conservation.

MKWC Head of Conservancy Dr. Robert Aruho said it affirms ongoing efforts to protect endangered species like the Mountain Bongo, which now number fewer than 100 in the wild.

The conservancy has successfully bred four generations of the antelope and rewilded them into the Mawingu Sanctuary -- the world's first sanctuary dedicated to the Mountain Bongo.

Since 2022, ten bongos have been released into the 776-acre forest sanctuary, with four births recorded, signaling the species' successful adaptation to their natural habitat.