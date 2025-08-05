Kenya: Travelers Pick Mt Kenya Wildlife Conservancy As Top Destination

4 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) has been named one of the world's top travel destinations in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards, placing it among the top 10 percent of listings globally.

The recognition, based on visitor reviews over the past year, highlights MKWC's growing appeal to eco-conscious travelers and its role in wildlife conservation.

MKWC Head of Conservancy Dr. Robert Aruho said it affirms ongoing efforts to protect endangered species like the Mountain Bongo, which now number fewer than 100 in the wild.

The conservancy has successfully bred four generations of the antelope and rewilded them into the Mawingu Sanctuary -- the world's first sanctuary dedicated to the Mountain Bongo.

Since 2022, ten bongos have been released into the 776-acre forest sanctuary, with four births recorded, signaling the species' successful adaptation to their natural habitat.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.