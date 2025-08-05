South Africa: Minnie Dlamini Demands R2.5 Million From Macg Over Sexist Comments

Minnie Dlamini takes MacG and Sol to Equality Court over sexist comments, including a joke about her private parts smelling bad.

She wants R2.5-million in damages, plus 50 hours of sensitivity training and 100 hours of community service for the podcasters.

TV and radio star Minnie Dlamini has taken popular podcasters MacGyver "MacG" Mukwevho and Solomzi "Sol" Phenduka to the Equality Court.

She says they made hateful, sexist and disrespectful comments about her and women in general on their show, Podcast and Chill with MacG.

One of the worst things said on the podcast was when MacG joked that maybe Dlamini can't keep a man because her private parts "smell bad."

He also called her a gold-digger, saying she only dates rich men for their money. Dlamini says these comments were not only rude but also deeply hurtful and insulting to her and to all women.

In her statement to the court, she explained that the podcasters often use words like "smashing" to talk about having sex with women.

She says this kind of talk encourages men to see women as nothing more than objects, which is dangerous in a country like South Africa, where gender-based violence is a big problem.

Dlamini also said the two podcasters have spoken badly about her many times.

They made fun of her failed marriage, called her unfaithful and said she married her ex-husband just for money.

In one episode, they even joked that a line of men had slept with her. Dlamini says this kind of talk is not just mean, it's degrading and humiliating.

In another episode, they spoke about a businessman who allegedly had a "hit list" of women he slept with.

The podcasters listed women's names, including Dlamini's, and called them things like "premium stock", comparing women to items you can buy and throw away.

Even though MacG later gave an apology, Dlamini says it wasn't real and he didn't show any true regret or understanding of the harm he caused. She believes he and Sol should take responsibility.

Minnie is asking the court to make MacG and Sol give a proper, official apology to her and to all women.

She wants them to go for 50 hours of training on how to treat women respectfully.

She also wants them to do 100 hours of unpaid work at places that help fight gender-based violence.

Dlamini is asking them to pay R1.5-million to Women for Change, a charity that helps women.

She also wants them to pay her R1-million for the damage they did to her dignity.