Uganda: Museveni Pledges Shs1.2bn Per Win for Uganda Cranes

President Museveni has pledged a cash reward of Shs1.2 billion for every match the Uganda Cranes win during the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, in a landmark show of support for the national football team.

The President's message was delivered by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among during a press conference held at Parliament on Monday. Among, flanked by government officials and sports leaders, said the pledge reflects the President's enduring support for national sports.

"Play with heart, play for your country, and play to win. The whole nation is behind you," Among told the players, quoting the President. She also applauded First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni for her consistent support of sports development in Uganda.

The financial pledge, aimed at incentivising top performance, was further detailed by State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang, who revealed that each player will receive Shs30 million for every match victory.

"The President has made it clear that this reward is meant to motivate and inspire the team to give their all in the tournament," Ogwang said.

Uganda's campaign in CHAN, which features national teams made up exclusively of players from domestic leagues, kicks off with a high-stakes match against Algeria at the newly refurbished Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

Support for the Cranes has not only come from the state. Prominent businessman Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham, pledged Shs20 million for every win recorded by the team during the tournament.

Kiggundu, who has been a regular patron of sports initiatives, said the gesture is a patriotic contribution to national pride.

"I believe in empowering Ugandan talent. The Cranes are our ambassadors, and they deserve all the support they can get," Kiggundu said in a statement.

Speaker Among also put her own money behind her words, donating $20,000 to the team and promising to match that amount for every win going forward.

"This is not just about football. It's about our identity, our pride, and showing the world what Uganda is capable of," she said.

With the CHAN tournament drawing significant regional attention, Uganda's matches will be closely watched by fans and critics alike. The Uganda Cranes are determined to improve on their past performances, having never progressed past the group stages in previous CHAN appearances.

The team's technical bench, led by head coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojević, says the players are aware of the expectations and are mentally and physically prepared.

"This is not just a game; it's a mission for our nation. With this kind of backing from the President and other leaders, we are more motivated than ever to deliver," Micho said during a training session at Namboole.

The Uganda Cranes' squad for CHAN comprises only home-based players, as per tournament regulations. Most of the players are drawn from top-tier Uganda Premier League clubs, and team captain Milton Karisa has called on fans to turn up in numbers.

"We know what this means to the people of Uganda. We are ready to fight for the badge," Karisa said.

The opening match will also mark the return of competitive football to Mandela National Stadium after years of closure due to disrepair. The recent renovations, partly funded by government and supported by Chinese contractors, have brought the stadium up to international standards, with the pitch, dressing rooms, and media areas receiving major upgrades.

For many fans, the match against Algeria is more than just the start of a tournament--it is a return to national pride on home soil.

"We waited so long for Namboole to reopen. Now, with the Cranes playing here again and the President putting money on the table, we expect fireworks," said Patrick Owor, a fan who traveled from Arua to attend the opening game.

As the Uganda Cranes prepare to step onto the pitch, the stakes have never been higher. With over a billion shillings per victory on the line, the players are not only representing their clubs or regions--but carrying the aspirations of an entire nation.