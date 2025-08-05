Rwanda: Senators Call for Renewed Efforts in Reintegration of Ex-Genocide Convicts

Senators are calling for improvements in the reintegration process of ex-genocide convicts by preparing both the released individuals and the receiving communities. This, they say, is essential to ensure continued support for social cohesion and would minimize cases of genocide ideology.

The call for urgent action was on the agenda on Monday, August 4, as the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Security presented a report on oversight activities aimed at combating genocide ideology and promoting unity and resilience.

According to the Rwanda Correctional Services, 65,000 genocide convicts, equivalent to 75 per cent of all convicts for the Genocide against the Tutsi, have completed their sentences, 22 per cent are still in prison awaiting release, while 4,295 equivalent to 3 per cent have been sentenced to life imprisonment, and 457 people are currently incarcerated for genocide ideology.

"Both the convicts who pleaded guilty and those who didn't are being reintegrated into the community," said Senator Hadija Ndangiza Murangwa, the committee chairperson.

"Some voluntarily attend social cohesion and healing sessions organized in prisons, mostly by faith-based organizations, but others completely refuse. Some argue that serving their sentence was enough and that nothing more is required. This group causes concern within the community," she noted.

Senator Ndangiza gave an example of a child who had been told by his family that his father was imprisoned unjustly and did not commit Genocide. Later, the father was released, attended healing and transformation sessions, and eventually admitted to the killings for which he had been sentenced, she said.

"This can create a new wave of emotional crisis within the family. The child had believed a version of the story told by those he trusted, only to later learn that his father had committed genocide. Worse still, the child now has to figure out how to live with that parent, someone he's just learning the truth about for the first time. That's why both the community and the released convicts need proper preparation before reintegration," she said.

She expressed concerns about the persistence of genocide ideology, especially among young people under 30, despite years of education and awareness efforts. She argued that youths may be influenced by adults who habour division.

Referring to the current unity and reconciliation rate, estimated at around 95 per cent, she noted that although this shows major progress, the remaining 5 per cent still represents a gap that needs to be addressed.

"You might think 5 per cent is a small figure, but in reality, it's huge. If you take 5 per cent of Rwanda's 14 million people, that's over 700,000 Rwandans who haven't subscribed to the unity and reconciliation efforts. That's a big number and one we cannot afford to ignore," she said.

Unity, resilience forums

The Committee recommended more efforts and innovative strategies to combat genocide ideology, which is to be addressed through unity and resilience forums. However, the forums were described as weak and ineffective, with some members at both district and sector levels lacking a clear understanding of the guidelines, thereby limiting their impact, according to Senator Evode Uwimana.

As the forums meet once every year, the Senator said this is insufficient and recommended more frequent meetings.

"For instance, youth make up 60 percent of the population, yet they are not involved in these forums. This is a concern in itself," he said.

Efforts in place

However, much as there is still a way to go, the committee appreciated the already existing efforts by the government and its partners who have introduced key reintegration efforts, including designating Nyamasheke Correctional Facility (for men) and the Nyamagabe facility (for women) to prepare inmates six months before their release. This is in addition to organizing healing journeys in collaboration with faith-based and civil society organizations.

The country has also constructed its first Reintegration Centre, also known as halfway homes, which will support inmates nearing the end of their sentences in transitioning back into society.