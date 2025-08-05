South Africa: Four Killed in Pietermaritzburg Taxi Crash - South African News Briefs - August 5, 2025

Four Killed in Pietermaritzburg Taxi Crash

Four people have been killed after a taxi overturned and crashed into a school building on Mpumuza Road in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, reports SABC News. KZN Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha said that two people were critically injured and five others sustained serious injuries, including an 8-year-old child. Paramedics treated the injured on the scene before transporting them to hospital. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Nigerian Rapper 3GAR Baby to Be Charged for Reckless Driving in Cape Town

The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby will be summoned to court for reckless or negligent driving, reports EWN. He reportedly crashed his McLaren 570S at over 200km/h in Cape Town's Sea Point on March 1. CCTV footage captured the moment he lost control and hit the pavement and the wall. Images later showed him with a bloodied face sitting in the street, and a passenger was also injured in the crash.

Ten Ekurhuleni Metro Police Officers Arrested for Corruption and Theft

Ten Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers have been arrested for alleged corruption and theft, reports EWN. The officers are accused of taking a large sum of money during a raid in June and failing to record seized goods from a shop in Edenvale properly. All arrested officers are Constables and one Sergeant, and are detained at the Germiston Police Station. IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the officers will make their first appearance at the Germiston Magistrates' Court.

Religious Groups Slam Marriage Bill Over Same-Sex Union Clause

Strong opposition to the proposed Marriage Bill was voiced in Kimberley, particularly over its inclusion of same-sex unions, reports EWN. Religious leaders and members of the Christian political party Hope4SA argued that the bill imposes secular views and threatens religious freedoms. They insisted marriage officers should not be penalised for refusing to conduct same-sex weddings. The bill seeks to unify all marriage laws, replacing the Civil Union Act, which has recognised same-sex unions for nearly two decades. Critics, including the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), said the bill undermines the traditional definition of marriage, and it does not represent the values of many South Africans.

