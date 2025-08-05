Nigeria: Benue Launches Digital Emergency Platforms to Tackle Humanitarian Crises

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) on Monday launched a digital emergency management system, known as the Benue Electronic Emergency Management System (Benue E-Emergency Platforms).

Speaking at the launch in Makurdi, the agency's permanent secretary, Sir James Iorpuu, commended the initiative as a "historic milestone," positioning Benue as a national leader in smart, transparent, and community-driven emergency response.

He explained that the platform enables citizens to report various emergencies-including floods, fires, road accidents, communal clashes, gunmen attacks, and the needs of internally displaced persons-via an integrated website and social media channels.

The system also features real-time drone surveillance to deliver live visual updates from emergency zones, especially within IDP camps and affected communities.

These visuals, he said, will be publicly shared across digital platforms to promote transparency and attract timely support.

"This platform is built for you, powered by you," Iorpuu told stakeholders and citizens, urging the public to use official channels and avoid unofficial, sensational narratives.

With the launch of the Benue E-Emergency Platforms, he noted, the state is now equipped for faster, smarter, and more coordinated emergency responses.