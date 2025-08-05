Africa Eyes Tangible Climate Solutions At 2nd Africa Climate Summit - AUC

ADDIS ABABA - Africa aims to use the 2nd Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) to transform visionary climate commitments into tangible, scalable solutions for a resilient and sustainable future, the African Union Commission (AUC) announced.

AUC Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment Moses Vilakati said during a media briefing that ACS2,whichslated for September 8-10, 2025, reaffirms Africa's readiness and call for international collaboration in implementing African solutions tailored to the continent's unique climate challenges.

According to him, the summit, themed "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development," marks a shift from dialogue to action in Africa's climate journey and aims to convert ambitious climate commitments into concrete, scalable outcomes.

"ACS2 is our moment to lead, innovate, and deliver. United by our common interests in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063, we must promote inclusive Climate Governance that leaves no one behind for the Africa We Want," he said.

Moses emphasized the importance of advancing sustainable development by encouraging stakeholders in clean technologies, green industries, and climate-smart jobs.

"This is also our opportunity to establish and enhance mechanisms to integrate climate change risks into national policies, plans, and practices," Moses added.

Although Africa contributes the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains the most climate-vulnerable continent, facing disproportionate risks due to its geography, socioeconomic conditions, and limited adaptive capacity.

According to the Commissioner, Africa faces a significant climate finance gap since only 18 percent of its annual mitigation needs are funded, just 20 percent of adaptation needs are covered, and only 18 percent of total climate finance comes from private sources, well below global averages.

He noted that of the 3 trillion USD Africa requires to meet its climate goals, only 30 billion USD was received between 2021 and 2022.

Consequently, Africa's climate finance landscape must foster an enabling environment for efficiency, adequacy, and justice. Bridging the climate finance gap is "an existential necessity" to ensure the continent's resilience and green development, he stated.

Recognizing that Africa leads the world in solar energy potential with vast areas receiving over 2,000 kWh/m² annually, Moses said ACS2 aims to accelerate climate solutions and financing for green development, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy as a transformative force.

Much progress has been made since ACS1, he said, highlighting the African Union Commission's efforts to strengthen climate services and applications through partnerships with regional climate centers, the African Climate Policy Centre (ACPC), and the Global Framework for Climate Services.

According to him, these initiatives have improved early warning systems, seasonal forecasts, and climate data tailored to sectors like agriculture, health, and water. However, the continent still faces significant challenges from adverse climate conditions.

"Indeed, I am convinced that climate change, and what we do about it, will define us, our era, our continent, and ultimately the global legacy we leave for future generations," he remarked.

ACS1 set a goal of tripling renewable energy capacity to 300 GW by 2030. Furthermore, the International Renewable Energy Agency's 1.5°C scenario projects that 90 percent of Africa's power generation could come from renewables by 2050, according to the Commissioner.

"We must therefore recognize that a just and equitable energy transition in Africa requires collaboration between governments, the private sector, and international partners."

Moses commended the African Union Commission's team for their commitment to planning ACS2, describing it as a vital platform that will bring together voices from across the continent to address one of the most urgent challenges of our time.

He also acknowledged Ethiopia's continued commitment, leadership, and dedication in hosting this year's summit.

Planning and Development State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen, for his part, expressed Ethiopia's commitment to hosting a successful summit in collaboration with the AUC.

He stated that Ethiopia has long served as a model for climate leadership, particularly through nature-based solutions such as the Green Legacy Initiative, which has planted 40 billion seedlings in just six years, increasing the country's forest coverage from 17.2 percent in 2019 to 23.6 percent by 2023.

In addition, Seyoum said Ethiopia's investment in renewable energy has strengthened regional integration through interconnections with Kenya, Djibouti, Sudan, and Tanzania. The country is also taking continental leadership in e-mobility. The summit will highlight Africa's climate solutions and unlock scalable climate finance.

According to Seyoum, more than 56 official events are scheduled around the ACS2's themes, along with over 300 side events. The African Union, United Nations, development partners, the private sector, and the diplomatic community are expected to participate.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 5 AUGUST 2025