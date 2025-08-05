Tunisia: President of Republic - Higher Council of Education Reflects Belief in Its Role in National Liberation

Tunis, August 5 — President Kais Saied chaired, on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace, a meeting that included Minister of Education Noureddine Nouri, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mondher Belaid, Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Riadh Chaoued, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sadok Mourali, Minister of Religious Affairs, Ahmed Bouhali, Minister of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly, Asma Jabri and Minister of Cultural Affairs, Amina Srarfi.

At the beginning of this meeting, the President of the Republic emphasised the importance of reforming education, pointing out in this context that it is not at all by coincidence that the Constitution stipulates the establishment of the Higher Council of Education.

This choice, approved by the people, stems from the firm conviction that among the most important reforms, albeit among the most important frontlines in the battle for national liberation, is the education front.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the Head of State recalled the many stages Tunisia has witnessed in reforming education since the second half of the 19th century, stressing that there is no future for any people without national education that is equally accessible to all.

He also affirmed that reform cannot be successful or meet the expectations of the Tunisian people unless it is comprehensive of all educational stages, and that no stage can be separated from the others, as had happened in the past.

Furthermore, he stressed that there is no room for error in this civilisational project, as any misstep can only be corrected after a long time, by which point it will have already left behind victims and blocked their paths to learning and employment.

The Head of State pointed out that many policy choices have not only led to victims, for whom it is a duty to find solutions to end their suffering, but also resulted in disparities that require a corrective revolution to eliminate them.

The President of the Republic affirmed that work must begin now to ensure that policy choices align with this corrective path, since many current choices do not fall within it.

He also stressed that the matter is not only about classroom instruction and exam preparation, but about a comprehensive system, particularly regarding activities within educational institutions, including cultural and youth centres, which sow the seeds of free thought and pave the way for creativity.

Indeed, free national thought is the foundation of all creativity, and Tunisian men and women are capable of that, provided that the conditions and the firm will to provide them for the youth and those who support them in all institutions are present.