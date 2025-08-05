Uganda: Museveni, Egyptian Delegation Discuss Joint Investment Council, Regional Water Security

President Museveni has met with an Egyptian delegation led by Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty at State House, Entebbe.

During the meeting, Dr. Abdelatty delivered greetings from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and called for the formation of a joint Egyptian-Ugandan business council to enhance investments in key sectors such as construction, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

He also proposed the use of a newly established Egyptian financing mechanism aimed at supporting development projects in Southern Nile Basin countries.

"It's a great honor and pleasure to convey best wishes from your brother President Abdel Fattah, who looks forward to deeper engagement and the establishment of a business forum to explore mutual investment opportunities," Dr. Abdelatty said.

He commended President Museveni's visionary leadership, especially in championing Pan-Africanism and South-South cooperation.

The discussions also focused on boosting economic cooperation through increased investment in areas such as energy, digitalization, and security.

Additionally, Dr. Abdelatty praised Uganda's role in regional peacekeeping missions, particularly in Somalia.

On the issue of water security, the delegation highlighted Egypt's critical concerns, prompting President Museveni to underscore the need to preserve Africa's water resources for the benefit of all.

The meeting was attended by Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, and Minister of State for Environment, Beatrice Anywar, among others.