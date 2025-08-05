Uganda, Egypt Deepen Ties With New Cooperation Deal On Investment, Water and Capacity Building

Uganda and Egypt have reaffirmed their longstanding bilateral relations by agreeing on a new cooperation framework aimed at enhancing investment, capacity building, and the development of water resources.

The agreement was reached during the Second Round of Bilateral Consultations held at Serena Hotel in Kampala. The high-level talks were attended by Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, and Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, . Badr Abdelatty, among other senior officials from both governments.

Hon. Oryem applauded the Egyptian government for the strong and historical ties between the two nations, saying the collaboration is built on mutual respect and shared values.

He noted that both countries have already successfully implemented several joint projects under previous cooperation frameworks and expressed optimism about deeper engagement going forward.

"Uganda and Egypt will continue to leverage this strong relationship to implement even more projects that serve the mutual interests of our peoples," Oryem said.

Minister Abdelatty praised Uganda's regional leadership, particularly in peace and security efforts, and reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas such as investment promotion, immigration, technical support, capacity development, energy, and agriculture.

The newly agreed cooperation framework will also focus on the localization of Egyptian industries in Uganda, especially those involved in vaccine production and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

In the area of water resources, the two countries will embark on joint projects across the Nile Basin, including dam construction, ground water harvesting, mechanized irrigation, and solar-powered water solutions.

Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Prof. Hani Sewilam, was also present at the consultations, further underlining the significance of water resource development in the renewed partnership.

This renewed cooperation signals a major step forward in Uganda-Egypt relations, with both nations pledging to work closely to advance regional development goals and improve livelihoods across their populations.