Zimbabwe: British Drug Mules Jailed for Nine Years Each

5 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Two British nationals have been slapped with a nine-year jail term each after they were convicted of smuggling 66 kgs of dagga into the country.

The two are Tihaise Darlin Elisha (19) and Taylor Tamara Simone (21).

The two were charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

Prosecutors proved they were caught with 65,415kg of dagga at Robert Mugabe International Airport on May 1 this year.

"The couple arriving aboard Ethiopian Airways Flight ET 873 were flagged by detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics after suspicious behaviour and intelligence led to a successful search of their four suitcases.

"The search uncovered a total of 53 packets of cannabis hidden in red and brown luggage, tagged names of the offenders," said the National Prosecuting Authority.

The two will serve six years each after part of their sentence was suspended on condition of behaviour.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.