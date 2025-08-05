Zimbabwe: British Drug Mules Jailed for Nine Years Each

Two British nationals have been slapped with a nine-year jail term each after they were convicted of smuggling 66 kgs of dagga into the country.

The two are Tihaise Darlin Elisha (19) and Taylor Tamara Simone (21).

The two were charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

Prosecutors proved they were caught with 65,415kg of dagga at Robert Mugabe International Airport on May 1 this year.

"The couple arriving aboard Ethiopian Airways Flight ET 873 were flagged by detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics after suspicious behaviour and intelligence led to a successful search of their four suitcases.

"The search uncovered a total of 53 packets of cannabis hidden in red and brown luggage, tagged names of the offenders," said the National Prosecuting Authority.

The two will serve six years each after part of their sentence was suspended on condition of behaviour.