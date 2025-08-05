Zimbabwe: Zida Injects U.S.$1,4 Billion Investments in Just Six Months

THE Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) injected investments worth US$1,4 billion in the year's first six months.

The details contained in the Mid-Term Budget Review published last week say ZIDA licensed 178 new investment projects, with a cumulative projected value of US$1.4 billion.

"The investments are distributed as follows: Energy and Mining 36%; Manufacturing 24%; Agriculture and Agro-processing 20%; and Tourism, ICT, and Services 20%.Meanwhile, ZIDA strengthened its capacity to process and automate licensing processes during the period," said the Treasury.

The systems were strengthened by introducing an improved licensing tracker to monitor turnaround time for processing investor licenses and automating the license renewal process and compliance reporting as well as developing investor service charters in collaboration with key ministries.

"During the first half of 2025, ZIDA significantly advanced the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) agenda through strengthened partnerships, investment promotion and rendering operational support to SEZ owners," Treasury added.

Notable achievements include signing key agreements to unlock the development of SEZs in Masuwe and Beitbridge.

The developments come at a time when Zimbabwe is desperately seeking investments after decades of isolation due to high country risk factors.

While the government has made assurances to deal with all related bottlenecks, progress has been slow in addressing some factors like scarce capital, currency stability and exorbitant licensing fees.